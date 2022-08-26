Lithuania will purchase 37 kamikaze drones for Ukraine

Lithuania will purchase 37 Polish Warmate kamikaze drones for Ukrainian fighters. For this, Lithuanians collected more than 1 million euros.

As Censor.NET informs, RBC-Ukraine reports this with reference to Lithuanian Defense Minister Arvydas Anushauskas on Twitter.

The funds were collected within the framework of the "Legion Boom" initiative. The Defense Department of Lithuania has already held negotiations with the manufacturer, the Polish company WB Group

In addition to 37 drones, 10 of which the company will make for free, Lithuania will buy two sets with all the necessary accessories.

Warmate combat drones are easily transportable, they weigh about 5.7 kg and can fly up to 30 km at a speed of 150 km/h. They can be prepared for tasks in less than 5 minutes. At the same time, drones can carry explosives, destroy tanks or even command posts.

It is worth noting that funds for "Legion Boom" were collected by Lithuanian public activist and journalist Andryus Tapinas. Within the framework of the initiative, it was possible to collect about 2 million euros. The remaining funds will be used to purchase UJ-23 Topaz Ukrainian kamikaze drones manufactured by UkrJet.