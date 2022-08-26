37 безпілотників-камікадзе придбає для України Литва
Литва закупить для українських бійців 37 польських безпілотників-камікадзе Warmate. Для цього литовці зібрали понад 1 млн євро.
Як інформує Цензор.НЕТ, про це повідомляє РБК-Україна з посиланням на міністра оборони Литви Арвідаса Анушаускаса в Twitter.
Кошти зібрали в межах ініціативи "Легіон Бум". Оборонне відомство Литви вже провело переговори з виробником, польською компанією WB Group
Крім 37 дронів, з яких 10 компанія зробить безкоштовно, Литва купить два комплекти з усіма необхідними аксесуарами.
Бойові дрони Warmate легко транспортабельні, вони важать близько 5,7 кг і можуть відлітати на відстані до 30 км зі швидкістю 150 км/год. Їх можна підготувати до виконання завдань менш ніж за 5 хвилин. При цьому безпілотники можуть нести вибухівку, знищувати танки чи навіть командні пункти.
Варто зазначити, що кошти на "Легіон Бум" збирав литовський громадський активіст та журналіст Андрюс Тапінас. В межах ініціативи вдалося зібрати близько 2 млн євро. Решту коштів буде спрямовано на придбання українських безпілотників-камікадзе UJ-23 Topaz виробництва UkrJet.
а всякі там слуги, олігархи, коломойша тих мільйонів мають сотні, але на Україну їм насрати.
Шкода що локалізацію цих дронів на ЧеЗаРі так і не вдалось зробити
