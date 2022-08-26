American volunteer died in battles with Russians in Ukraine, - Newsweek

У бою з росіянами в УкAn American volunteer grandfather in the fighting with the Russians in Ukraineраїні загинув громадянин Сполучених Штатів Америки.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Newsweek.

"We can confirm the death of a US citizen in Ukraine," said a spokesperson for the US State Department. "Out of respect for the family's privacy, we have no further comment."

Newsweek was unable to independently verify the authenticity of the images released by the Russians regarding the identity of the deceased, so it reached out to the US Department of Defense, as well as Russian and Ukrainian authorities, for comment.

The publication reminds that about 6 Americans died during the full-scale war in Ukraine.

