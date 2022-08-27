Russian army struck seven times in Nikopol district and three times in Kryvy Rih in Dnipropetrovsk region, - Reznichenko. PHOTOS

The Russian army struck seven times in the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region and three times in Kryvy Rih district.

This was announced by the head of RMA Valentyn Reznichenko, Censor.NET informs.

"A night of intense shelling. The Russian army hit the Nikopol district seven times and Kryvy Rih district three times.

In the Nikopol district, three communities came under fire. There were no deaths or injuries.

7 shells from heavy artillery flew into Nikopol itself. A dozen private houses, an educational center and power lines were mutilated in the city. Almost 5,000 families were left without electricity. Part has already been connected. Emergency crews continue their work.

The enemy directed more than 20 shells from "Grady" and heavy artillery at Marganetsk and Chervonohrihorivka communities. There is damage to housing.

In the Kryvy Rih district, the Russians fired from "Hurricanes" and barrel artillery. They kissed on the country estate and the energy company in the Zelenodolsk community. There is destruction. There were no casualties," the report said.

