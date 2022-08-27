ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10988 visitors online
News Photo War
15 470 85

In a camp near Mariupol, occupants teach children to shoot and hate Ukraine - City Council. PHOTOS

In the village of Melekino near Mariupol, occupied by Russian troops, the occupiers set up a camp where children are taught to shoot and hate Ukraine.

It was reported in telegram by Mariupol City Councal, informs Censor.NЕТ.

In a camp near Mariupol, occupants teach children to shoot and hate Ukraine - City Council 01

"The occupiers continue to implement the Nazis' methodology. The collaborators are trying to turn Mariupol children into the Hitler Youth. They have set up a real camp in the village of Melekino, where they "brainwash" children, teach them to shoot and hate Ukraine," the report says.

In a camp near Mariupol, occupants teach children to shoot and hate Ukraine - City Council 02
In a camp near Mariupol, occupants teach children to shoot and hate Ukraine - City Council 03

Read more: In Melitopol, rashists also threaten to take away parental rights if children do not go to occupation schools, - Mayor Fedorov

In a camp near Mariupol, occupants teach children to shoot and hate Ukraine - City Council 04

Author: 

children (924) Mariupol (1126) occupation (1869)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 