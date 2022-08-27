In a camp near Mariupol, occupants teach children to shoot and hate Ukraine - City Council. PHOTOS

In the village of Melekino near Mariupol, occupied by Russian troops, the occupiers set up a camp where children are taught to shoot and hate Ukraine.

It was reported in telegram by Mariupol City Councal, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"The occupiers continue to implement the Nazis' methodology. The collaborators are trying to turn Mariupol children into the Hitler Youth. They have set up a real camp in the village of Melekino, where they "brainwash" children, teach them to shoot and hate Ukraine," the report says.





