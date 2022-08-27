Three more ships with grain left ports of Ukraine

In the morning, three more ships with grain products left the ports of Ukraine within the "grain corridor".

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Twitter of the Ministry of Defense of Turkey.

"Work is ongoing on the shipment of grain in Ukrainian ports," the message says.

According to the agency, on the morning of Saturday, August 27, 3 more ships with grain left Ukrainian ports.

