It is necessary to prevent "freezing" of war and "Minsk-3", - Danilov

The "freezing" of the war with Russia cannot be allowed, because sooner or later it will encroach on our land anyway.

As Censor.NET informs, the Secretary of The National Security and Defense Council, Oleksii Danilov, said this on the air of the national telethon, the press service of the NSDC reports.

"In this war, each country has its own interests, but it is necessary to prevent the conditional "Minsk-3", our society will not accept this", - noted the secretary of the NSDC.

Danilov added that the conditions of both "Minsk-1" and "Minsk-2" were completely unacceptable for Ukraine. According to him, "someone is helping us, someone believes that we need to come to an agreement with Putin", because a difficult winter is ahead, and today the price of gas has already increased significantly.

"Our citizens give their lives, the price paid by Ukrainians as a nation is very expensive for us...Now it's all about Europe. Ukraine is a frontier, and if we had not repelled Russian aggression on February 24, their tanks would have already been in Warsaw, Vilnius and other European cities," Danilov stressed.