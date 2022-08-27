Russian troops hit one of Kharkiv’s enterprises with cluster shells

Russian troops hit one of the enterprises in the Shevchenko district of Kharkiv with cluster shells from the "Uragan".

This was announced on Telegram by the Mayor of Kharkiv Ihor Terekhov, Censor.NET reports.

"The flight arrived in the Shevchenko district of Kharkiv on the territory of one of the enterprises. They were hit with a cluster "Uragan", - wrote Terekhov.

According to him, there were no casualties or fire.