Russian troops cannot transport equipment across the Dnipro River after AFU strikes on bridges, - Khlan

Powerful strikes by the Ukrainian military on bridges in the Kherson region deprived the Russians of the opportunity to transport equipment and soldiers across the Dnipro River.

This was reported by Serhiy Khlan, a Deputy of the Kherson Regional Council, informs Censor.NЕТ referring to RBK-Ukraine.

"As of today, the occupiers have no opportunity to roll over either equipment, manpower, weapons, or reinforcements from the left bank of the Kherson region to the right bank, closer to the front line," Hlan emphasized.

Read more: Occupiers set up torture chambers for their soldiers in Kherson region, - Khlan

He added that yesterday the Ukrainian military struck a repaired part of the Antonivskiy bridge, which the occupiers were trying to rebuild. Also as a result of yesterday's attack, the AFU also damaged a temporary bridge near Kherson, which the enemy was planning to build from stolen barges.