Occupiers set up torture chambers for their soldiers in Kherson region, - Khlan

Those who try to desert are caught and put in cellars.

This was reported by the deputy of the Kherson Regional Council, Serhii Khlan, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, in the Kherson region, locals report that the occupiers are throwing not only kidnapped Ukrainians, but also their own soldiers into the torture chambers. Commanders resort to such actions so that there is no desertion and so that Russian military personnel do not call their parents and acquaintances in Russia and do not talk about the situation at the front and the losses of the Russian army.

Execution rooms or so-called "basements" are located on the territory where the occupying military units are stationed.

"Those who try to desert, which is currently a mass phenomenon in the Russian army, are caught and thrown into the basements. They are already building prisons and isolation for their soldiers to carry out psychological attacks there and to eliminate the possibility of complaining to relatives and loved ones. They take away their means of communication and keep them in basements, convincing them that they have to fight," Khlan says.