During August 22, 17 occupiers were destroyed in southern direction, 1 "Buk" air defense system, 1 mortar complex, 5 pieces of equipment, - OC "South"

The operational command "South" released information on the current operational situation on August 22.

The message states: "The situation in our operational zone is steadily tense but under control. The enemy continues to conduct hostilities along the occupied defense line, there are no changes in the composition of the forces, nor in their positions.

Confined to land, the enemy is focused on long-range attacks and airstrikes.

During the day, the Odesa and Mykolaiv regions were attacked by air-based missiles. In the first case, it was about the X-59 and the infrastructure object of the region, in the second, the X-31 missile aimed at the Koblevo region was shot down by air defense forces over the sea. There are no losses and destructions.

The enemy attacked our positions along the contact line 8 times with helicopters and attack aircraft. Without our losses.

Instead, our airstrikes on the stronghold, areas of concentration of manpower, weapons and equipment, ammunition depots, and anti-aircraft defenses of the occupiers had a convincing result.

In combination with the execution of fire missions by rocket and artillery units, the loss of the enemy in the amount of 17 Rashists, 1 anti-aircraft missile complex "Buk", 1 towed mortar complex "Sani" of 120 mm caliber, 5 units of automobile and armored vehicles was ensured.

Significant damage was inflicted on the Antoniv bridge, a heavy degree of damage to the bridge over the Kakhovka HPP was confirmed, and the enemy ammunition depot in Kakhovka was destroyed.

In the Black Sea, among the 13 ships maneuvering along the Crimean coast, sheltering in missile-safe areas, 4 missile carriers, including 1 submarine, are equipped with 28 Caliber missiles.

Once again, we remind you of the need to follow the algorithm of actions following air warning signals, to pay attention to the probability of artillery shelling in the Mykolaiv, Kherson, and Nikopol regions, Kryvyi Rih, and the inadmissibility of neglecting danger."