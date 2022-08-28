Russians hit military facility in Rivne region, - Head of RMA Koval

On the evening of August 28, Russian troops launched a missile attack on the Rivne region. A hit to a military facility in the Sarnensky district was recorded.

This was stated in Telegram by Vitaliy Koval, head of Rivne RMA, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"The last air alert brought missile strikes on the Rivne region. Previously, there were no victims, the object of military infrastructure in the Sarnensky region," said the head of the RMA.

Telegram channel "Belorussian Gayun" reported that at 7:30 p.m., Russian planes launched several missiles at Ukraine while in Belarusian airspace. It was probably done by Russian fighters from the airspace of Belarus. Tu-22M model bombers were spotted there. Soon there were also reports of other launches: three from the sky over Turow and two from the sky over Petrykiv.

Read more: There is currently no threat of ground operation from Belarus, - Defence Intelligence

After that, the same Telegram channel reported that the bombers of the occupiers began to return to the territory of Russia.

According to Channel 24, the first sounds of explosions in the Rivne region were reported at 7:34 p.m. After 10 minutes, local residents reported that it happened again. Such reports in Volyn appeared around the same time, but they immediately indicated that it was anti-aircraft defense.