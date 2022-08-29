Zelensky on Day of Remembrance of Fallen Defenders of Ukraine: Our victory will be best tribute to memory of all those who died in this war

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on the Day of Remembrance of Defenders of Ukraine, who died in the struggle for independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Ukraine, that the people remember each and every one who gave their lives for Ukraine.

He announced this in Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"Today is the Day of Remembrance of defenders of Ukraine who died in the struggle for independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of our state.

Our people will never forget each and every one who fights for Ukraine, who gave his life for it. And our memory is not all we have. Our independence, which we will preserve and pass on to our children and grandchildren, our victory, which will surely come, will be the best tribute to the memory of all who died in this war. Heroes live forever!

Glory to our people! Glory to all our soldiers! Glory to Ukraine!" - emphasized the Head of State.

