Ukraine will definitely return to Donetsk, - Zelensky. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy assures that Ukraine will return to Donetsk and other cities of Donbas.

This is stated in every evening address by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"Every year on the last weekend of summer our state celebrated two holidays that are very closely related: Donetsk City Day and Miner's Day.

In '14, because of the occupants, everything changed for Donetsk. And this year all of Ukraine has no time for holidays. But we have not forgotten and will not forget about any of our city and any of our people.

Donetsk has always been one of the richest and strongest cities in Ukraine. Miner's work has always been one of the most respected professions.

Now Donbass is almost destroyed by Russian strikes, devastated. Proud and glorious Ukrainian Donetsk is humiliated by the Russian occupation, robbed.

Russia has brought there the worst - absolute disregard for the value of any life, absolute disrespect for anyone. the occupiers have brought degradation and destruction. And believe that they are there forever. But they are temporary.

And Ukraine will come back. It will. Life will return. The dignity of the people of Donbass will return. The opportunity to live will return. The opportunity to live in safety and prosperity. This is what our Ukrainian flag will symbolize when we install it in Donetsk, in Horlivka, in Mariupol, in all cities of Donbas, Azov region, in all areas under Russian occupation: Kharkov region, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson region. And definitely in Crimea.

Ukraine remembers everything.

Held a meeting with representatives of the defense and security sector. There were the heads of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, intelligence, the Security Service of Ukraine, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and other structures and areas of protection of our state.

All the issues we considered - they are important, but closed, I can't detail. But the occupiers will feel its consequences in the further actions of our defenders.

No terrorist will go unanswered for strikes on our cities. Zaporizhzhia, Orekhov, Kharkiv, Donbass - for all of them they will receive an answer.

We are preparing for a new week - it will be very active. Important visits of partners to Ukraine are planned. I will resume the practice of addressing States and peoples who support us.

And most importantly, we work so that there are new restrictions for Russia for the war and new support packages for our defenders, for our state. Defense support - weapons and shells, financial support, political, informational support, support for our reconstruction - every public official must demonstrate results every day in their area of responsibility.

Only work for results qualifies one to hold public office. This should be remembered by all who have been empowered.

Thank you to all who work diligently for the state! Thank you to all our defenders and protectors!", said Zelensky.