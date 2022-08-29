Nobody can question sovereignty of Ukraine, - Macron

Nuclear safety in Europe cannot be weakened as a result of Russia’s actions at the Zaporizhzhia NPP. No one can question the sovereignty of Ukraine in the context of this NPP.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform, this was announced by French President Emmanuel Macron.

According to the French leader, he plans to discuss with the Prime Minister of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki the nuclear safety and sovereignty of Ukraine.

"Nuclear safety cannot be weakened because of this war. This mission is important, it must keep this NPP in normal condition. The second thing is that no one can question Ukrainian sovereignty. Nuclear weapons cannot be an object of warfare and therefore, in the context of this nuclear power plant, we must protect Ukrainian sovereignty," Macron emphasized.

He noted that he also wants to discuss with the Polish prime minister the security of NATO's eastern flank and the energy security of Europe in the context of Russia's war against Ukraine.

The French president announced that he will also discuss with Moravetsky the idea of ​​creating a "European political community" for countries that have not yet joined the EU. An informal meeting of the heads of foreign affairs of EU countries on this matter will be held on August 30-31 in Prague.

