Lithuania completed fence on border with Belarus

A physical barrier of a fence and cutting wire has been installed on the section of the border between Lithuania and Belarus with a length of about 502 kilometers.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the local edition of BNS.

"This weekend, the last planned segments of the fence on the border with Belarus were installed. The project team continues to work - maintenance specialists are working on the border, minor issues are being eliminated, roads and construction sites are being restored, and project documentation is being conducted," said a representative of the contractor.

The total length of the Lithuanian border with Belarus is 679 km, more than 100 km of the border runs along the banks of rivers and lakes.

They decided to build a barrier on the border after last year's influx of illegal migrants from Belarus. Lithuania accuses the Minsk regime of organizing it and calls it a hybrid attack. Last year, almost 4,200 people arrived illegally from Belarus to Lithuania. migrants

It is noted that last week border guards twice set a record for detaining illegal migrants at the border with Belarus in a day. On Saturday, employees of the State Border Service searched 125 migrants.