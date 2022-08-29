Occupiers announced "evacuation from workplaces" in Nova Kakhovka

On August 29, an "evacuation of workplaces" was announced in the occupied Nova Kakhovka in the Kherson region.

As reported by the Russian state media, this was stated by the occupying "head of the regional administrative authority", Censor.NET informs.

He stated that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are striking the city, including from the HIMARS multiple rocket launchers.

According to the so-called "mayor" of Nova Kakhovka, the territory of the HPP is being shelled. Residents of the city are in bomb shelters, the air warning signal does not stop working.

Read more: We ask Ukrainians to find shelter in occupied territories, - Defense Forces of South