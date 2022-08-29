Occupiers announced "evacuation from workplaces" in Nova Kakhovka
On August 29, an "evacuation of workplaces" was announced in the occupied Nova Kakhovka in the Kherson region.
As reported by the Russian state media, this was stated by the occupying "head of the regional administrative authority", Censor.NET informs.
He stated that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are striking the city, including from the HIMARS multiple rocket launchers.
According to the so-called "mayor" of Nova Kakhovka, the territory of the HPP is being shelled. Residents of the city are in bomb shelters, the air warning signal does not stop working.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password