ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10208 visitors online
News War
16 489 29

Occupiers announced "evacuation from workplaces" in Nova Kakhovka

каховка,нова

On August 29, an "evacuation of workplaces" was announced in the occupied Nova Kakhovka in the Kherson region.

As reported by the Russian state media, this was stated by the occupying "head of the regional administrative authority", Censor.NET informs.

He stated that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are striking the city, including from the HIMARS multiple rocket launchers.

According to the so-called "mayor" of Nova Kakhovka, the territory of the HPP is being shelled. Residents of the city are in bomb shelters, the air warning signal does not stop working.

Read more: We ask Ukrainians to find shelter in occupied territories, - Defense Forces of South

Author: 

Nova Kakhovka (74) Khersonska region (2035)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 