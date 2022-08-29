AFU are preparing ground for counteroffensive in south, and are currently conducting "formation" operations, - CNN

The armed forces of Ukraine began a "formation" operation in the south of the country to prepare the battlefield for a significant Ukrainian counteroffensive.

Two high-ranking American officials told CNN about this, Censor.NET reports with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

Shaping operations are standard military practice before an offensive and involve striking weapons systems, command and control, ammunition depots, and other targets to prepare the battlefield for planned offensives.

The U.S. believes the long-awaited counteroffensive will involve a mix of air and ground operations, according to officials briefed on the intelligence.

According to a senior US official, the plans emerged after Russia's war in Ukraine went beyond the six-month mark. At the same time, American estimates show that Russia was able to transfer fewer units to the front than initially expected.

According to the official, many of the existing units - which Russia organizes into combat tactical groups (BTGs), consisting of infantry, tanks, artillery and air defense - are deployed below their full strength, and some are even twice as small.