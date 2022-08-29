Occupiers carried out four shelling of Sumy, - Zhyvytskyi
The Russian occupants fired four shells at five districts of the Sumy region on Monday
According to Censor.NЕТ, this was stated in Telegram by the Head of RMA Dmytro Zhyvytskyi.
"During the day, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., the Russians opened fire four times on the territory of the region, in particular on Krasnopilska, Esmanska, Shalyginska, Znob-Novgorodska and Burynska communities," he wrote.
According to Zhyvytskyi, there were 43 arrivals in total. The enemy used self-propelled artillery (SAU) and mortars.
There were no victims or destruction.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password