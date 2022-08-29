ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9764 visitors online
News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
1 863 5

Occupiers carried out four shelling of Sumy, - Zhyvytskyi

сумщина,обстріл

The Russian occupants fired four shells at five districts of the Sumy region on Monday

According to Censor.NЕТ, this was stated in Telegram by the Head of RMA Dmytro Zhyvytskyi.

"During the day, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., the Russians opened fire four times on the territory of the region, in particular on Krasnopilska, Esmanska, Shalyginska, Znob-Novgorodska and Burynska communities," he wrote.

According to Zhyvytskyi, there were 43 arrivals in total. The enemy used self-propelled artillery (SAU) and mortars.

There were no victims or destruction.

Read more: Russian occupiers shelled Sumy region in morning, only 16 "arrivals", - RMA

Author: 

Sumska region (1057) Zhyvytskyi Dmytro (130)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 