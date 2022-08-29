Occupiers carried out four shelling of Sumy, - Zhyvytskyi

The Russian occupants fired four shells at five districts of the Sumy region on Monday

According to Censor.NЕТ, this was stated in Telegram by the Head of RMA Dmytro Zhyvytskyi.

"During the day, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., the Russians opened fire four times on the territory of the region, in particular on Krasnopilska, Esmanska, Shalyginska, Znob-Novgorodska and Burynska communities," he wrote.

According to Zhyvytskyi, there were 43 arrivals in total. The enemy used self-propelled artillery (SAU) and mortars.

There were no victims or destruction.

