ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11136 visitors online
News War
34 441 17

Ukrainian soldiers attacked occupiers in Kherson. VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers struck another blow to the occupiers in Kherson.

As Censor.NET reports, residents of the city are publishing video recordings of fires and explosions.

"Kherson. Ours are whacking rashists," says one of the authors of such a video on the recording.

According to some sources, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed the headquarters of the occupiers in Kherson.

Ukrainian soldiers attacked occupiers in Kherson 01

See more: Ukrainian Armed Forces fired on pontoon crossing in occupied Kherson. PHOTO

However, there is information about new strikes on the Antoniv Bridge.

Ukrainian soldiers attacked occupiers in Kherson 02

Read more: Over 80 occupiers and 60 pieces of equipment were destroyed by AFU in Kherson direction, - OC "South"

Author: 

Kherson (1119)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 