Ukrainian soldiers attacked occupiers in Kherson. VIDEO
Ukrainian soldiers struck another blow to the occupiers in Kherson.
As Censor.NET reports, residents of the city are publishing video recordings of fires and explosions.
"Kherson. Ours are whacking rashists," says one of the authors of such a video on the recording.
According to some sources, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed the headquarters of the occupiers in Kherson.
However, there is information about new strikes on the Antoniv Bridge.
