"We were not ready to blow up bridges on February 24. We thought that people from that side would treat houses and bridges with care" - adviser to head of PO Podoliak

One of the main mistakes in the first hours after the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation was the unwillingness to destroy infrastructure facilities in order to stop the Russian invaders.

This was stated by the adviser to the PO head Mykhailo Podoliak in an interview with "Facts", Censor.NET informs.

"In my opinion, one of the key mistakes is when the intensive invasion began, but no one - neither our citizens, nor the military, nor us as governing bodies - could believe that this is happening in the 21st century and is happening to us in the early morning of February 24, we were not psychologically ready to blow up bridges, for example," he said.

According to Podoliak, the situation changed already in the evening of February 24.

"For the first few hours, we thought: we invested in comfort for people, how can we destroy all this now? I consider this lack of haste at that time to be a fundamental mistake. However, around 6:00 p.m., I already saw determination in his eyes: for the sake of protecting the country, we will destroy everything together with these Russian rusty tanks. We thought that there were also people on that side, that they would treat houses, bridges and other infrastructure with care," continued the adviser to the head of the OP.

See more: Consequences of morning shelling of Kharkiv by Russian occupiers: 4 people died and 11 were injured. PHOTOS

"In general, when all doubts were dismissed, the most brutal destruction of infrastructure elements began. We must destroy - we will destroy, the main thing is to destroy the enemy's equipment and himself. We quickly understood that there is a horde in front of us," Podolyak added.

Also, he noted, the authorities made strategic, information and personnel mistakes.

"You want to find strategic mistakes. But, in my opinion, it is wrong to say today that Ukraine made them. Tactical, situational, some informational - yes. There are also personnel mistakes, of course. After all, it is one thing to work in peacetime, another in military. If it is clear that a person cannot cope with a crisis, that he is in a depressed state, that is, he is not ready to make decisions and take responsibility, he should be disposed of as soon as possible," Podolyak concluded.