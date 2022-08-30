Zelensky met with head of IAEA Grossi, - CNN

According to CNN, on August 30, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky met with the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

CNN, citing the press service of the President's Office, reports that the meeting took place before the scheduled visit of the IAEA delegation to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which is expected this week.

At the same time, no details of the meeting have been made public.

It will be recalled that the IAEA mission arrived in Kyiv on the eve of the planned visit to the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

