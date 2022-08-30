Lithuania proposes to discuss peacekeeping mission for Zaporizhzhia NPP

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis considers it necessary to discuss sending peacekeepers to the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

He said this before a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Prague on Tuesday, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to "European Truth".

"We have never been closer to a nuclear disaster than we are now. Frankly, just expressing regret about the situation may not be enough," the diplomat said.

"I think we need to go back to similar discussions we had almost half a year ago about maybe even a military peacekeeping force that would ensure nuclear safety in and around the ZNPP could be discussed and obviously is necessary," the Lithuanian Foreign Minister added.

