ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10472 visitors online
News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
2 725 8

Lithuania proposes to discuss peacekeeping mission for Zaporizhzhia NPP

заес

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis considers it necessary to discuss sending peacekeepers to the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

He said this before a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Prague on Tuesday, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to "European Truth".

"We have never been closer to a nuclear disaster than we are now. Frankly, just expressing regret about the situation may not be enough," the diplomat said.

"I think we need to go back to similar discussions we had almost half a year ago about maybe even a military peacekeeping force that would ensure nuclear safety in and around the ZNPP could be discussed and obviously is necessary," the Lithuanian Foreign Minister added.

Read more: Lithuania will purchase 37 kamikaze drones for Ukraine

Author: 

Lithuania (414) Zaporizhia NPP (456)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 