Biden administration gives Ukraine weapons for counterattack in South - CNN
Over the past few months, the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden has transferred weapons to Ukraine intended for the liberation of the southern regions of the country.
According to Censor.NЕТ with reference to NV, CNN reports this referring a representative of the White House.
According to the official, Ukraine asked Washington for weapons specially designed for a planned counteroffensive in the south of the country.
The U.S. has met many of those requests, including additional ammunition, artillery and Javelin, in several U.S. aid packages over the past two months, he added.
