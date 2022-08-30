ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10472 visitors online
News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
29 253 56

Biden administration gives Ukraine weapons for counterattack in South - CNN

байден

Over the past few months, the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden has transferred weapons to Ukraine intended for the liberation of the southern regions of the country.

According to Censor.NЕТ with reference to NV, CNN reports this referring a representative of the White House.

According to the official, Ukraine asked Washington for weapons specially designed for a planned counteroffensive in the south of the country.

The U.S. has met many of those requests, including additional ammunition, artillery and Javelin, in several U.S. aid packages over the past two months, he added.

Read more: USA allocates largest package of military aid to Ukraine - almost $3 billion, - Biden

Author: 

Biden (672) weapons (2845) aid (2351)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 