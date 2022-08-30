Ex-president of USSR Gorbachev died

Former President of the USSR Mikhail Gorbachev died in Moscow at the age of 92.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to Іnterfax-Ukraine.

"Mykhailo Serhiyevich Gorbachev died this evening after a serious and long illness," the Central Clinical Hospital of Moscow reported.

Gorbachev was very ill and had been living in the Central Clinical Hospital in Moscow for the past three years. He had diabetes and kidney problems.

Gorbachev was the first and last President of the USSR from March 15, 1990 to December 25, 1991. He was also the last General Secretary of the Central Committee of the CPSU and Chairman of the Presidium of the Supreme Soviet of the USSR.

It should be noted that in 2016, Gorbachev said that he considered the decision of Russian President Vladimir Putin to occupy Crimea to be correct and that he would have done the same in a similar situation.

We will remind that on May 10, Leonid Kravchuk, the first President of independent Ukraine, died at the age of 88. On May 4, Stanislav Shushkevich, the first President of Belarus, passed away.