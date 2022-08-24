Collaborator Sushko - Gauleiter of Mykhailivka, Zaporizhzhia region - destroyed as result of car explosion. PHOTOS

Local collaborator Ivan Sushko, who was appointed by the occupiers as the village head of Mykhailivka, Zaporizhzhia region, died as a result of a car bombing.

"The head of Mykhailivka in the Zaporizhzhia region, Ivan Sushko, died as a result of a car bombing," RIA-News quotes the occupying "authorities" of the region.

According to People's Deputy Oleksii Honcharenko, after the explosion, he was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where he died. The explosive device in Sushko's car was located under the seat.

The daughter of his lover, another collaborator, was in the car with him, the child previously survived. This is reported by OBOZREVATEL with reference to its own sources.

It should be noted that before the occupiers appointed him as the local head, Sushko was a toastmaster. As we can see, by agreeing to cooperate with the invaders, the collaborator hoped for a rapid career rise from the leader of corporate companies to the representative of the so-called "authority", however, he received a well-deserved end - death.

Sushko's death was also confirmed by another Gauleiter of the occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia region, Volodymyr Rohov.