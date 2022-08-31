IAEA mission moved to the Zaporizhzhia NPP

The IAEA mission left Kyiv for the Zaporizhzhia NPP to inspect the situation and establish a permanent representation.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform, IAEA Director General Mariano Grossi stated this at a briefing in Kyiv.

"We are finally leaving after six months of effort. The IAEA is heading to the Zaporizhzhia NPP. As you know, we have a very important task there – to work and examine the real situation there, to help stabilize the situation as much as possible," he said.

The head of the IAEA added that the mission plans to spend several days at the station, in particular, to talk with the staff, and to report on the results of the trip. According to Grossi, the organization also intends to establish a permanent representation at the station.

In addition, the director general noted that the IAEA is crossing the front for the first time: "We are heading to the war zone, to the occupied territories. This requires clear guarantees not only from the Russian Federation but also from Ukraine. We were able to provide this."

