IAEA delegation arrived in Zaporizhzhia, - mass media. VIDEO

The mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which is supposed to inspect the Zaporizhia NPP captured by Russian troops, has already arrived in Zaporizhzhia.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by RBC-Ukraine with reference to Spiegel.

According to the newspaper with reference to AFP and Reuters, the mission arrived in the city in about 20 cars, including an ambulance. The convoy started in Kyiv early in the morning German time.

"In Zaporizhzhia, a group of experts headed by the head of the IAEA, Raphael Grossi, is to assess the situation at the Zaporizhzhia NPP and, according to Grossi, "as far as possible, stabilize it," the publication adds.

