ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10883 visitors online
News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
8 980 3

Russians launched missile attack on Zaporizhzhia, - Starukh

ракета

The Russians launched a missile attack on Zaporizhzhia

As informed by Censor.NET, this was reported on Telegram by the head of the Military Administration of the Zaporizhia region Oleksandr Starukh.

"Tonight, the enemy launched a rocket attack on the city of Zaporizhzhia. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties.

So far, no significant damage to infrastructure facilities has been recorded. Clarification of the consequences of the impact is underway," the message reads.

See more: Consequences of shelling in Zaporizhzhia: destroyed houses, damaged cars of residents - PGO. PHOTOS

Author: 

Zaporizhzhya (494) shoot out (12987) rocket (1572) Starukh (85)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 