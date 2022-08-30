Russians launched missile attack on Zaporizhzhia, - Starukh

The Russians launched a missile attack on Zaporizhzhia

As informed by Censor.NET, this was reported on Telegram by the head of the Military Administration of the Zaporizhia region Oleksandr Starukh.

"Tonight, the enemy launched a rocket attack on the city of Zaporizhzhia. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties.

So far, no significant damage to infrastructure facilities has been recorded. Clarification of the consequences of the impact is underway," the message reads.

