In occupied Crimea, invaders banned pyrotechnics and use of drones

In the temporarily occupied Crimea, the so-called "authorities" forbade civilians to use pyrotechnic devices and drones.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to RIA Novosti.

According to Kremlin puppet Aksyonov, appropriate changes have been made to the "decree" "On the threat of an emergency situation that has arisen on the territory of the Republic of Crimea".

