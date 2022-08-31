"Azovstal" defender Oleh Mudrak after 100 days in captivity of Russian occupiers. PHOTOS
As Censor.NET informs, the relevant photo was published on the network.
In the first photo - a frame from the video during the exit of the Ukrainian defenders from "Azovstal".
The second photo is Oleh after months of captivity.
Oleg Mudrak is the captain and commander of the 1st battalion of the "AZOV" self-defense unit.
