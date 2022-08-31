U.S. prepares new security assistance for Ukraine

The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden will soon announce additional security assistance for Ukraine.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this was stated on Wednesday by White House National Security Adviser John Kirby.

"In the coming days there will be announcements about future security assistance," Kirby said at a briefing.

As reported, the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden has spent the past two months helping the Ukrainian military prepare for a counterattack in the south by meeting their specific requests for military assistance.

On Ukraine's Independence Day, the White House announced the largest military aid package ever, worth nearly $3 billion.

The U.S. has provided about $13 billion in military aid to Ukraine since Russia began invading Ukraine on Feb. 24.