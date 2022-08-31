Zelensky called on EU countries to ban Russian TV broadcasts

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky called on European Union countries to ban Russian television speech as well as the presence of Russian propagandists.

According to Censor.NЕТ, with reference to Іnterfax-Ukraine, Zelensky said this while speaking via video link to the participants of the Forum 2000 conference in Prague.

"There are still Russian propagandists working in European countries. There is still Russian television in EU countries, which is the largest disinformer in the world. And who are they working against, tell me? What exactly are they trying to destroy or at least discredit in the first place? European democracy."

And Europe demands complete protection from Russian propaganda. No Russian propagandist should remain on EU territory. Not a single Russian state TV channel should operate on EU territory," he said.

The president also added that closing the European visa area for tourists from Russia would definitely shield all EU states from criminal incidents.

