Ukrainian grain goes to drought-stricken Ethiopia - Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukrainian grain has arrived in the port of Djibouti and will be delivered to Ethiopia, which is on the verge of starvation.

"Today I want to thank all our farmers, port workers, diplomats, officials, who have returned Ukraine the status of a real guarantor of food security of African countries. 23 thousand tons of Ukrainian wheat under the UN Food Program has already arrived in the port of Djibouti.

And will be delivered to the inhabitants of Ethiopia, where now is the worst drought for the past 40 years and millions of people are on the brink of starvation, - he said in video appeal, reports Censor.NЕТ.

According to Zelensky, Ukraine is also returning appropriate ties with the countries of the Arabian Peninsula - almost 40 thousand tons of wheat are headed to Yemen.

"In total, already more than 1.5 million tons of our food has been exported by sea from three ports, which have earned thanks to the grain export initiative. We do everything to make the world feel the importance of Ukraine and be grateful to our people", - said Zelensky.

