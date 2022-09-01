AFU are hitting alternative Russian crossings in south, - Humeniuk

After the strikes of the AFU on the bridges in the south, they became impassable for Russian equipment. The occupiers now can use them only for evacuation on foot. Also, the AFU continue to carry out control strikes on alternative crossings of the Russian army, destroying barges and pontoons.

Natalia Humeniuk, the spokeswoman of the OC "South", said this on the air of a nationwide telethon, reported Censor.NET with reference to Liga.net.

"We have inflicted additional control damage on those transport arteries, in particular bridges, which could be a way to transport ammunition and heavy equipment, so they are now impassable for this category of cargo and transport. Unless they can be used to evacuate the occupiers on foot to the left bank and send them home altogether," Humeniuk said.

She emphasized that the Russians are trying to use alternative crossings - these are stolen barges, pontoons, and ferries. According to her, the Armed Forces monitor and control this, and where it is possible and expedient, control strikes are also carried out. In particular, several barges and a pontoon crossing across Ingulets were destroyed. She added that "this work continues."

At the same time, Humeniuk emphasized that the Russian invaders in the south continue to resist and carry out air and missile strikes.