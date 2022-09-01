IAEA establishes permanent presence at Zaporizhzhia NPP - Grossi

Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi announced the establishment of a permanent presence of the agency at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to Іnterfax-Ukraine.

"I just completed the first tour of the key places we wanted to see in this first approach to the whole facility. Of course, there is still much work to be done. My team remains, and more importantly and most importantly, we are establishing our continued presence from the IAEA here," Grossi said.

Earlier, NAEC Energoatom, which includes ZNPP, reported that Grossi left the plant as of 6 p.m. Thursday. Most members of the delegation left the plant with him.

According to Energoatom, five representatives of the IAEA mission remained at ZNPP, unloading the equipment they brought with them and will continue to work at the plant. "They are expected to be at Zaporizhzhia NPP until September 3," the NAEC noted.

The IAEA mission arrived at the nuclear power plant seized by Russian troops on September 1 after approximately 2:00 p.m. According to the occupation authorities, the IAEA experts who left the station "must leave the territory controlled by the Russian Federation by 20:00".