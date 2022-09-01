IAEA mission arrived at Zaporizhzhia NPP

The IAEA mission arrived at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which is located on the territory occupied by the Russian Federation near Enerhodar.

The relevant video was released by propagandists of "RIA Novosti", an employee of which accompanies the mission in the occupied territory, Censor.NET reports.

It will be recalled that the mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency arrived in Ukraine on August 31 in order to go to the Zaporizhzhia NPP, which has been occupied since March 4. The visit is related to potential radiation threats due to shelling of the station territory.

Energoatom warns that the attacks are carried out by the Russian Federation in order to destroy the infrastructure, disconnect it from the energy system of Ukraine and cut off electricity in the south of our country. The occupiers have been talking about reconnecting the ZNPP to the Russian power grid from the beginning. Currently, despite constant abuse and torture, Ukrainian specialists continue to work at the station.

On August 25, the ZNPP was completely disconnected from the network for the first time in its history due to the disconnection of the last (fourth) ZNPP communication line with the energy system of Ukraine - PL-750 kV ZNPP - "Dniprovska". The next day, one of the power units was connected.

Even on the day of the arrival of the IAEA mission, the Russians resorted to provocations with massive shelling of Enerhodar.