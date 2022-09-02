AFU hit enemy crossing near Nova Kakhovka, - Bratchuk. PHOTO

The Ukrainian Armed Forces hit an enemy crossing near Nova Kakhovka in the Kherson region.

This was stated in Telegram channel by speaker of Odessa RMA Serhii Bratchuk, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"The coordinates were provided to our forces by fighters of the Resistance Movement "South" of the Ukrainian Volunteer Army," he notes.

Bratchuk also publishes a video that captures the result of the arrival.

Watch more: Shots of the Russian warehouse being blown up in Nova Kakhovka. VIDEO