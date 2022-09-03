In morning, there was explosion in Voznesensk, Mykolaiv region, - Kim

Tonight, September 3, approximately at 04:20 a.m., an explosion rang out in the city of Voznesensk.

As Censor.NET reports, this was announced by the head of the Mykolaiv Regional State Administration Vitaliy Kim on Telegram.

"Mykolaiv district: During the day, September 2, the Pervomaisk community was under heavy fire from the enemy. From 1:07 p.m. to 1:20 p.m., Pervomaiske village was under fire. Hitting on open areas. There were no casualties or damage. The village of Novomykolaivka and its surroundings. As a result, a residential building caught fire, farm buildings were damaged. There were no casualties. In the village of Kostiantynivka, shelling took place on open territories and the outskirts of the point. There were no casualties.

Bashtanka District: Yesterday, September 2, around 20:00, there was shelling outside the village. Steppes of the Shirokiv community. There are no casualties.

Shelling of the Bereznehuvate community continues. So, during the past day, the surrounding territories of the town of Bereznehuvate, the villages of Liubomirivka, Novohrihorivka, and Velyke Artakove were shelled. Information about the consequences is being clarified.

Voznesensk district: on September 3, approximately at 04:20, an explosion rang out in the city of Voznesensk. Previously, there were no victims or victims. Detailed information is being clarified," the message reads.

It is noted that the day and night passed relatively calmly in the Pervomaisk district.