Rescuers are extinguishing three ignition sources of peatlands in Kyiv region

Rescuers continue to eliminate the burning of three pockets of peat in the Vyshhorod and Bucha districts.

As reported by Censor.NET, the main administration of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in the Kyiv region announced this on Facebook.

"The head office of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in the Kyiv region once again appeals to the citizens and guests of the region: any carelessness or frivolity can become the impetus for the development of another peat fire and cause considerable trouble not only to rescuers, but also to local residents," - it is said in the messages

Yes, as of 12:00 p.m., liquidation of the following fire outbreaks is underway in the Kyiv region: near the village of Sosnivka et al. Dudky, Vyshgorod district, near the village Forests of Bucha district.

