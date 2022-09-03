Sounds of explosions and gunshots were heard in occupied Sevastopol

The sounds of explosions and gunshots rang out in Sevastopol.

As informed by Censor.NET, Krym.Realii reported this.

"In Sevastopol, around 04:05 p.m., sounds similar to explosions were heard during the activation of the air defense system. The explosions came from the Ship's side if you listen in the central part of the city," the report says.

It is noted that the explosions alternated with less loud shots from small arms.

Information about the sounds of explosions in the city is confirmed on social networks. Thus, in the "PP/Sevastopol" public, they write about "very strong claps near Gogol Street, several pieces."

Currently, the Russian occupiers do not comment on this information.

Later, a message appeared in the mass media that the reason for today's sounds of explosions and smoke in Sevastopol was the military-historical festival, which was held on Malakhov Kurhan.