Another 12 ships with grain left Ukrainian ports

On Sunday, September 4, 12 ships with grain left Ukrainian ports.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the data of the Ministry of National Defense of Turkey on Twitter.

"The shipment of grain in the ports of Ukraine continues under the control of the Joint Coordination Center in Istanbul. As of this morning, another 12 ships loaded with grain left Ukrainian ports," the message reads.

