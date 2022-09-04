I will not tell details, but Ukrainian flags are returning to where they should be by right - Zelensky held meeting of Staff of Supreme Commander-in-Chief

President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, held another meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief on Sunday.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the press service of the Head of State.

The message states: "The meeting was attended by: Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksii Danilov, Minister of Defense Oleksii Reznikov and his deputy Rostyslav Zamlynsky, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Serhii Shaptala, Commander of the National Guard Yurii Lebid, Minister of Internal Affairs Denys Monastyrsky, Minister of Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov, as well as Deputy Head of the Office of the President Roman Mashovets.

The head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence Kyrylo Budanov, the commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky, the commander of the forces of the Operational Command "South" Andrii Kovalchuk, and the commander of the forces of the Operational Command "West" Serhii Litvinov joined the meeting of the Headquarters via video link.

The Commander-in-Chief and commanders of operational areas, the head of intelligence reported on the situation on the front line.

"There are no days off in the war. We are in constant contact with those at the front. I will not tell you the details, but the Ukrainian flags are returning to where they should be by right. There is no place for occupiers on our land," Volodymyr Zelensky said following the results of the meeting.