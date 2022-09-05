83rd brigade of Russian troops has lost about 40% of its firepower and 30% of its personnel on Kherson direction and has moved to the left bank of the Dnipro river - 128th brigade of AFU

Russian occupants of 83rd Separate Airborne Assault Brigade hide their losses in Ukraine.

It was reported at the Press Service of the 128th Separate Zakarpattia Mountain Assault Brigade, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"A paratrooper is stronger than steel and granite"...But now he will rot in the ground! Occupiers can't come to terms with the bitter truth in any way. The enemy is trying with all its might to maintain the stereotype of its "fountainhead" troops, cleaning up the real "combat achievements," the report says.

On September 3, as a result of a successful offensive by units of the 128th Independent Mountain Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Kherson direction, the 83rd Independent Airborne Assault Brigade lost about 40% of its firepower, 30% of its personnel, as well as its ability to conduct any combat operations. As a result, the brigade command decided to leave its positions and move to a temporary permanent base on the left bank of the Dnipro River. After the heavy losses the slogan of the 83rd Independent Airborne Assault Brigade can really be considered: "Death is more important than life" states the 128th Independent Airborne Assault Brigade of the AFU



