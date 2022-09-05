Russian invaders hit suburbs of Zaporizhzhia at night - City Council

On the night of September 5, the Russian occupiers attacked the suburbs of Zaporizhzhia and shelled a village in the area.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the mayor of Zaporizhzhia, Anatoly Kurtev.

"According to preliminary information, the explosions were outside the city. In Zaporizhzhia itself, no arrivals were recorded. The data is being verified. It is also known at this time that one of the villages of the Zaporizhzhia district was damaged by enemy shelling that night. Residential buildings there were destroyed," the message says.

