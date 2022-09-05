907 8
Russians keep two ships with 16 "Kalibr" missiles in Black Sea
War in Ukraine
Two enemy "Kalibr" cruise missile carriers are on combat duty in the Black Sea.
This was reported by the command of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.
"There are 2 enemy "Kalibr" cruise missile carriers on combat duty in the Black Sea, the total salvo is 16 missiles.
In the Sea of Azov, the enemy continues to control sea communications, keeping up to 4 enemy ships and boats on combat duty. There are 5 "Kalibr" cruise missile carriers in the Mediterranean Sea, the report says.
During the day, in the interests of Russia, passage through the Kerch-Yenikal Strait was carried out by:
- to the Black Sea - 30 vessels, of which 9 vessels continued their movement in the direction of the Bosphorus Strait;
- to the Sea of Azov - 37 ships, of which 6 ships were moving from the Bosphorus Strait, noted the Navy of Ukraine.
