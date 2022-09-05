ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
5721 visitors online
News War in Ukraine War
11 264 2
Vinnytsia region (69) war (20236) Anti-aircraft warfare (745) Borzov (11)

Explosions are heard in Vinnytsia: Air defense is working

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

ппо

In the Vinnytsia region, residents heard explosions, it is reported about the work of the Air Defense Forces.

This was announced by the head of RMA Serhii Borzov, Censor.NET informs.

"People of Vinnytsia, stay in shelters until the "Air Alarm" is repelled! Air defense is operating in the region!" - the message says.

Earlier, the mass media reported on explosions in Vinnytsia. Currently, there is an air alert in the region.

Read more: Last line connecting plant to energy system of Ukraine, "Energoatom", was disconnected at ZNPP

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Telegram
 
 