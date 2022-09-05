Explosions are heard in Vinnytsia: Air defense is working

In the Vinnytsia region, residents heard explosions, it is reported about the work of the Air Defense Forces.

This was announced by the head of RMA Serhii Borzov, Censor.NET informs.

"People of Vinnytsia, stay in shelters until the "Air Alarm" is repelled! Air defense is operating in the region!" - the message says.

Earlier, the mass media reported on explosions in Vinnytsia. Currently, there is an air alert in the region.

