Occupiers shut down Kakhovska HPP, - General Staff

Russian occupants shut down the Kakhovska hydroelectric power plant, de-energizing populated areas in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, this was reported in the evening summary of the AFU General Staff in Facebook.

"The enemy continues to commit illegal actions in the Kherson region. Thus, Russian occupants shut down the Kakhovska HPP, which resulted in the blackout of part of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhya regions," the report says.

Read more: AFU repelled attempts of Russian offensive near 9 settlements, and in Kramatorsk direction, they knocked out enemy from positions previously occupied, - General Staff