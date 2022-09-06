Peskov announced Putin’s trip to Donbas

Putin has "big plans for the development of Donbas" and will go there "when the time comes."

Dmytro Peskov, press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation, said this in an interview with Russian journalists, Censor.NET reports.

"As for the president's trip, I have no doubt that when the time comes, such a trip will take place," he said.

Peskov added that Russia has "big plans for the development of (Donbas. - Ed.)".

According to him, "construction is underway, and new facilities are being introduced, vigorous measures are being taken to restore all life support systems, including water pipes, power supply, and social facilities."

Peskov assures that the work in Donbas is being actively conducted, and "many, many thousands of people work there."