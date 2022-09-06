Occupiers intensify repressions against Energodar residents - GUR

In temporarily seized Energodar, filtration measures and repressions against local populations are intensifying. Occupation authorities have failed to achieve a minimum level of loyalty and widely use harassment, kidnapping and blackmail.

It was informed by Ukrainian Defense Ministry Main Directorate of Intelligence, reports Censor.NЕТ.

According to the State Security Service, a special unit of the Rosgvardia arrived in the city to conduct filtration measures.

"With the help of collaborators, lists of "unreliables" are compiled, which include former military personnel, veterans of the ATO, members of the security forces, activists, and ordinary citizens with a pro-Ukrainian stance. Detained city residents and captured servicemen of the AFU are held in facilities converted into torture rooms of the local court department and the Ministry of Internal Affairs," the Intelligence Service notes.

The GUR adds that due to constant threats from the occupiers and out of fear for their lives, people are leaving the city en masse for Ukrainian-controlled territory. "The ticket through enemy checkpoints costs seven thousand dollars".

Read more: Occupiers shelled Enerhodar and territory of ZNPP on day of IAEA mission’s visit. Aircraft were flying over residential areas, - Defence Intelligence

"Constant threats from the Rashists and fears for their own lives and health force people to leave the city in large numbers for Ukrainian-controlled territory. Officially this is forbidden, but at enemy checkpoints the issue is resolved with the help of bribes. Sometimes the 'payment' reaches 5-7 thousand dollars.At the same time, most of the roads around the city and the bank of the Kakhovka reservoir are mined," the Department says.

It is also known that the wounded Russians are being accommodated in the local maternity hospital. In the future, it is planned to issue them with civilian clothes and involve them in the production of propaganda stories for the Russian media about "wounded civilians as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian Armed Forces".

Watch more: Occupiers fire at Enerhodar: "F*ck! What are Muscovites doing!". VIDEO